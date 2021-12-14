Milwaukee man shot to death at N Sherman and Villard, police seeking unknown suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect after a 65-year-old man was shot to death at North Sherman and Villard Monday night.

MPD said the Milwaukee man was shot multiple times and died from injuries at the scene of the shooting, just before 11 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was brought in to help with the investigation. MPD said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, and that they are trying to find an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

