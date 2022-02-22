Milwaukee man shot to death at 36th and Pierce: MPD

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 11:10 p.m. in the area of South 36th Street and West Pierce Street. Police said a 21-year-old Milwaukee man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died after being transported to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police are now seeking unknown suspects and investigating what led to the shooting.

If you have information regarding the shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip