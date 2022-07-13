Watch Now
Milwaukee man shot, killed near 33rd and Center

Officials said they are looking into the circumstances that led to the shooting. The victim was 25-years-old.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed near 33rd and Center, according to Milwaukee Police. The incident happened around midnight.

Officials said there's no suspect in custody, and they are continuing to investigate the circumstances that lead to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

