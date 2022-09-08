Milwaukee man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for several carjackings

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was recently sentenced to nine years in federal prison in connection to a carjacking spree in the Milwaukee and Oak Creek areas.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Madison Tyler participated in six carjackings in September and December of 2020. Court records reveal Tyler brandished a firearm in two of the carjackings. The victims were much older than Tyler, ranging in age from 56 to 79.

“Carjacking defendants like Tyler are willing to traumatize their victims and place the lives and well-being of innocent community members at risk – all for a few dollars or for a rush of adrenaline,” said U.S. Attorney Richard G. Frohling. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to working with its federal, state, and local partners to hold these types of violent offenders accountable and to pursue justice for the victims of these senseless acts.”

After serving his term of imprisonment, Tyler will spend three on supervised release. He also must pay over $1,600 in restitution.

