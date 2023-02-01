Milwaukee man pleads guilty after allegedly holding another man by the neck in viral video

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty in court Tuesday after being charged with disorderly conduct in connection to a viral video that allegedly shows him holding another man by the neck. The other man has cognitive delays, family says.

Robert Walczykowski, 62, is the man in a cell phone video that appears to show him holding the neck of 24-year-old Trevon Burks, who has special needs. Burks’ family says cognitively, he is at the level of a child.

Deangelo Wright started recording the interaction on his phone on Oct. 10, 2022, near 25th and Becher on Milwaukee's south side. You can hear him telling Walczykowski to let go of Burks' neck.

“I don’t care if you’re recording,” Walczykowski can be heard saying. “He and his friends stole a bike right out of a friend of mine’s yard.”

In the video, Burks denied that he stole anything.

A criminal complaint revealed that two days after the incident, Tracey Burks turned over two bikes to the Milwaukee Police Department. She allegedly told police she thought they might have been stolen and that Trevon might have had something to do with it.

Walczykowski agreed to the court conditions. He will be back in court for a review hearing on March 21.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip