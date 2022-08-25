Watch Now
Milwaukee man killed Thursday near 13th and Burnham

In a news release, police said the homicide took place on the 1300 block of W. Burnham St., near S. 13th St. The 45-year-old was shot and later died from his injuries.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 25, 2022
Police say they are still looking for an unknown suspect or suspects, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App.

