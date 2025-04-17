Milwaukee man killed in shootout with police in Iowa

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Milwaukee man was killed early Tuesday morning during a shootout with police in Dallas County, Iowa.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, around 1:34 a.m., Vonderrick Rayford, 51, of Milwaukee, "without provocation, fired multiple shots at law enforcement" after they pulled him over for excessive speeding.

After the first shots were fired, law enforcement from the Adair County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Adel Police Department, and more deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist.

Law enforcement at the scene said they were fired upon several more times.

"During the course of the incident, deputies and officers discharged their firearms," the sheriff's department said.

Rayford was ultimately struck during the exchange of gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's department found the vehicle Rayford was driving had been reported stolen out of Colorado. The firearm used in the incident was also determined to be stolen.

Additionally, Rayford had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Wisconsin.

