Milwaukee man killed in Friday night shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a shooting last night on W Bender Ave., just a few blocks off of W Mill Road and N 76th Street. The shooting happened just before midnight.

According to a release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is investigating the shooting and is looking for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

