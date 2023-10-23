Milwaukee man injured in hit-and-run speaks out from hospital bed

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is speaking out a week after he was hit by a vehicle that drove off.

It happened the night of October 14 near Sherman and Capitol.

Terrence Redmond said he was walking his friend to a bus stop that evening at the intersection.

On his way back home, he said he crossed the street when a car struck him.

“I remember flying thirty feet,” Redmond recalled from his hospital bed. “I heard glass shatter and felt my legs bend backwards.”

Redmond’s mom, Carol Fields, remembered getting the call.

“I didn’t know what to prepare for. I just became numb because I didn’t know what to expect,” Fields explained.

She said that over the past week, her son has been treated for a face lasceration, dissected aorta, shattered leg, and a lacerated liver.

“I still feel blessed after all that because I’m still here. Everything could’ve been worse. I could’ve died but I’m here,” Redmond said.

TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral spoke to Milwaukee Police over the phone. They said they are investigating the case and that no suspect is in custody.

“My son deserves justice. He doesn’t deserve to be hit and left for dead. Nobody deserves that,” Fields cried. “If you’re out there and have any inkling of a heart, you would turn yourself in.”

Between 2019 and 2022, Milwaukee police records show only 26.5 percent of criminal hit-and-run cases resulted in an arrest.

Both Redmond and his mom said they want to see people stop driving recklessly.

“We have to be speaking up because the reckless driving, the hit-and-running has to stop,” Fields cried.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for Redmond’s medical bills.

