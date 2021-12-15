Milwaukee man indicted for 7 armed robberies of tow truck drivers

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was indicted for seven armed robberies of tow truck drivers in the Milwaukee area on Tuesday.

The incidents occurred between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 26-year-old Latherio Meadows was charged with seven counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce, seven counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted, officials say Meadows faces up to 20 years in prison for each robbery count a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years and up to life in prison on each charge of brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence, which must run consecutive to any other sentence. He also would face up to ten years in prison for each of the counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the incidents. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abbey M. Marzick.

