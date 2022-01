MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that happened near 29th and Townsend on Thursday shortly before 10 a.m.

Police say it happened on the first floor of a home and the cause appears to be accidental.

A 73-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police also say a 53-year-old Milwaukee man was also transported to a hospital for non-fatal injuries.

