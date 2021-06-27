Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee man gets 20 years in hit-and-run deaths of sisters

items.[0].image.alt
Burke, Amy
Milwaukee man gets 20 years for fatal hit-and-run
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 14:51:18-04

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed two sisters as they were leaving a playground and left their cousin badly injured.

The three children were holding hands as they were struck in the crosswalk.

Daetwan Robinson fled the scene, and tried to paint his car, before witnesses and videos led to his arrest.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in March to two counts of hit and run causing death.

Robinson apologized to the victims’ families at his sentencing Friday and said he’ll be sorry every day of his life.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW