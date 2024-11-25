Milwaukee man facing charges of repeated sexual assault of a child

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man made his first appearance in court on Sunday on charges of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Antonio Randolph, 37, is charged with one count of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (at least 3 violations of 1st Degree Sexual Assault), and another count of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said the child in the first count is 13 years old.

“After 32 years you think you would’ve seen everything, talking about myself, and then something happens to let you know you will never see everything,” Phillips said.

He read parts of a criminal complaint that alleges Randolph and a friend met the 13-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Prosecutors said he took her to a home and tried to have sex with her. He then took her to his grandmother’s house, locked her in the basement, and again attempted to have sex several times, according to the court commissioner.

Prosecutors went on to say Randolph left the girl with a friend who also tried to do the same.

Phillips read that Randolph and the girl were allegedly seen on the street by someone who knew the girl’s family. That person notified them, and the family came and beat Randolph up.

“And it gets streamed on Facebook. And the person you allegedly had sex with when you were a child sees the video and says ‘That’s the man that raped me when I was a child”,” Phillips said in court.

TMJ4 has requested the full criminal complaint from the Milwaukee County District Attorney.

Randolph is being held on $50,000 cash bail. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on December 3 at 1:30 p.m.

