Milwaukee man faces felony carjacking in Minnesota

A Milwaukee man, charged in a violent, non-fatal carjacking of a Minnesota woman now faces the first felony carjacking charge in Hennepin County, MN.

The August carjacking was captured on home surveillance camera. A group of men are accused of participating in a violent carjacking in the driveway of a family's Minnetonka home.

Surveillance video shows a group of four assaulting a woman before taking her Porsche. The group also assaulted her young son. 21-year-old Romell Roshode Lewis is the first person charged with first-degree carjacking, a new Minnesota statute that matches the sentencing guidelines of third-degree murder, which carries a seven-year prison term.

He's also charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, and burglary. He's being held in the Hennepin County Jail on $200,000 bail.

