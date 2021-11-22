Milwaukee man dies of terminal illness while awaiting trial

MILWAUKEE — A 59-year-old man died of a terminal illness on Friday, Nov. 19 while awaiting trial in the Milwaukee County Jail. The man’s name has not yet been released.

The man was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on Sept. 22, and had reported that he had a terminal condition at the time. He was set to be transferred to a medical facility in Madison, but passed away at 2:37 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The man had already been hospitalized twice while in custody.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was previously working with the man’s family, the parties in the criminal case, and other state officials to find a care facility prior to his death.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip