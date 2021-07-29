Milwaukee man dies in shooting, suspect injured and in custody: MPD

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old Milwaukee died from gunshot wounds on South 9th Street Wednesday evening, and a suspect is in custody, police say.

The homicide happened around 6:22 p.m. in the 2300 block of South 9th Street, Milwaukee police said.

The man was found in the area suffering from gunshot injuries and later passed away.

A 22-year-old male suspect was also shot, police say, and he is now being treated at a local hospital in police custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

