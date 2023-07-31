Milwaukee man dies in crash involving 2 motorcycles, car in Washington County: Sheriff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — A man in his late twenties from Milwaukee who has ties to Richfield died in a motorcycle crash in Washington County Sunday afternoon.

Date: 07-30-2023



Case: Fatal Motorcycle Crash 23-27933



Authority: Sgt. Brad Rodich #417



On 07-30-2023 at approximately 3:57pm, the Washington County communication center began receiving calls about a motorcycle versus car accident on Cty Hwy E between Cty Hwy CC and Powder Hill Rd. Washington County Deputies and Hartford Fire and Rescue were subsequently dispatched to the scene.



Upon Deputies arrival, the motorcycle operator, a male in his late twenties from Milwaukee who has ties to Richfield, was unresponsive in the middle of the roadway. Deputies and Rescue began life saving measures. A second motorcycle, operated by a family member, was also on scene. The operator of the car, a female in her early twenties from the Town of Polk, was out of the vehicle. The struck motorcycle operator was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the car was transported for possible minor injuries.



The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The initial investigation showed that the two motorcyclists were eastbound on Cty Hwy E and that the car was westbound on Cty Hwy E. Preliminary evidence shows that the car crossed into the eastbound lane, striking the motorcyclist head-on. The female operator of the car is cooperating with the investigation.



Cty Hwy E between Cty Hwy CC and Powder Hill Rd was closed for approximately 4 hours for investigation and scene clearance. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hartford Police Department for initial road closure and the Washington County Medical Examiners Office. This is the 13th fatality crash in Washington County for 2023.



This incident remains under investigation.



