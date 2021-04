MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 35-year-old man died following a shooting on North 25th Street overnight.

Police say the Milwaukee man was shot in the 3100 block of North 25th Street around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. He was brought to a local hospital, where he passed from his injuries.

A 29-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to the homicide. MPD says criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

