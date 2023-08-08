Milwaukee man dead after shot while driving, fiery crash into pole

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man who was shot while driving crashed into a pole and caught fire on Tuesday.
Milwaukee police say a suspect fired several shots at the victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, while he was driving on the 8300 block of W. Derby Place around 12:11 p.m.
The victim subsequently crashed into a pole and caught fire. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
