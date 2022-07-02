Watch Now
Milwaukee man dead after shooting

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 13:20:25-04

MILWAUKEE — A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting happened in Milwaukee last night near the 1300 block of N 21st street. The man did die due to his injuries at the scene of the shooting.

The Milwaukee Police department is currently investigating the homicide, which happened around 10:25 p.m. At the time of writing, they do not have any suspects in custody.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they’re asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

