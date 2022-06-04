Milwaukee man charged in connection to fatal shooting near 12th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with first degree reckless homicide in connection to a fatal shooting near 12th and Locust in May.

Corelius D. Bunch, 38, was charged with first degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint filed May 10, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) responded to the 2900 block of N. 12th Street for a shooting on May 5. Upon arrival, police found an adult man face-down on the sidewalk. Despite lifesaving measures, the man was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the man died from several gunshot wounds. Near the residence, a detective located eight .22 caliber cartridge casings.

According to the complaint, a witness told a detective that he was sitting in his car near the home when he heard loud arguing across the street. He said he got out of his car and saw a person known as "Tommy Two-Watches" arguing with another man. The witness said he did not know the other person, but said it was a drinking associate of "Tommy," the complaint says.

The witness told a detective, he heard the man say to Tommy that he wanted "six minutes" which means he wanted to fight Tommy. The witness said he saw Tommy go inside a home and then the man began apologizing to Tommy. According to the complaint, the witness said Tommy came outside with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand. He then witnessed Tommy shoot the man six to seven times, the complaint says.

The witness identified Bunch as "Tommy Two-Watches" from a photo array, according to a complaint.

Bunch has his initial appearance in court on Saturday. If convicted, he faces up to 70 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

