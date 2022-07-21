WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday after a 19-year-old Navy sailor from Arizona was shot and killed in West Allis in May.

According to West Allis police, a 36-year-old man was arrested and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Police are not seeking any other suspects.

It was the first homicide of the year year in West Allis.

The victim is Phoenix Castanon, who was in active military training at Naval Station Great Lakes just across the state line in Illinois.

He had the weekend off, and came to Milwaukee to be with his girlfriend.

She was with him when he was shot after getting out of his car near 84th and Becher.

According to police, another woman who was with them was walking when a man in a car pulled up to her. She told investigators she felt scared, and ran to Castanon's car to ask him for help.

He got out of his car, and approached the suspect in his car.

The two exchanged words and the suspect fired a gun at Castanon, who died at the scene.

