Milwaukee man arrested in connection to fatal crash near Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to a fatal crash that happened near Bradford Beach.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a 19-year-old man was arrested on a felony charge of negligent operation of a vehicle in connection with the death of a 63-year-old man.

The crash occurred on Thursday around 1 p.m.

TMJ4 Scene of the crash Thursday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was driving southbound on Lincoln Memorial Drive near the Lake Michigan lakefront on the city's eastside. The 63-year-old was traveling north on the same road. At some point, the northbound vehicle, driven by the victim, turned left or west to enter Water Tower Road. That is when the southbound vehicle, driven by the 19-year-old, struck the victim's vehicle, propelling the victim's car into a light pole.

Despite life-saving measures by deputy sheriffs, citizens, and first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 1:25 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip