Milwaukee man arrested after speeding, fleeing from officers on scooter

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Tuesday morning after speeding and failing to stop for police on a scooter in West Allis.

According to the West Allis Police Department, a sergeant observed a 21-year-old Milwaukee man on a scooter in the 8700 block of W. National Ave. around 10 a.m.

Police say the man was driving the scooter in the road, passing vehicles on the right, and traveling at speeds over 40 mph.

The sergeant attempted to perform a traffic stop on the scooter, but the driver did not stop for the lights or sirens, police say.

The scooter continued fleeing north on 89th and onto the railroad tracks in the area. It then fled eastbound before eventually making its way back on to the road.

Police say the scooter failed to stop for several stop signs and at times, traveled on the sidewalk at speeds between 25-35 mph.

The driver of the scooter was taken into custody near 77th and Greenfield.

Police say he was arrested for eluding and resisting an officer. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office will review the case for criminal charges.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip