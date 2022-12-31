Milwaukee man arrested after multi-agency vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit in Fond du Lac County, after he crashed into a deputy's squad car. A second Milwaukee man is being investigated in relation to the crime as well.

This morning around 8:25 a.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) was investigating an assault complaint in the 300 block of Western Avenue that possibly involved a stolen vehicle and a possible firearm.

The stolen vehicle was located and FDLPD officers tried to perform a traffic stop but the vehicle started to flee. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle suddenly pulled over and two people got out of the vehicle.

While FDLPD Officers were taking the two fleeing Fond du Lac custody, the stolen vehicle left the scene with a new driver, the 30-year-old Milwaukee man.

The suspect vehicle was again spotted by a Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office (FDSO) Deputy and after failing to pull over, another pursuit ensued.

After an additional five-mile pursuit, the suspect vehicle entered the parking lot ofa gas station, then circled the building, jumped the curb, and the driver lost control of the vehicle which was still moving at high speeds.

The suspect vehicle then struck an FDSO Deputy squad car head-on at high speed. The suspect got out of the passenger door of the vehicle in an attempt to flee on foot but was surrounded by law enforcement. The suspect, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody.

According to a news release from FDLPD, another suspect, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, may receive additional charges for the original assault complaint.

The Milwaukee man is currently being held at Fond du Lac County Jail on several charges.

This incident is still under active investigation.

