Milwaukee man arrested after fatal battery

Posted at 8:29 AM, Feb 12, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal battery that happened on Saturday evening.

The incident took place just after 8 p.m. on the city's north side near 9th and Meinecke. The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

The circumstances leading up to her death are still ongoing. The suspect, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

