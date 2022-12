Milwaukee Magazine’s Betty Awards honors remarkable women in the community.

The 4th annual awards ceremony is named for and inspired by the late Betty Quadracci, the former publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for nearly 30 years.

All seven women are accomplished and profound, but more importantly, dedicated to community advancement.

In today’s Steph Connects, Steph caught up with the seven awardees to get a few words of inspiration and find out how they've evolved from their younger selves.

