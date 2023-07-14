Milwaukee librarian receives national KLAS Klauber award for outstanding achievement

MILWAUKEE — This year, Kim Tomlinson, a librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library, received the National Library Service Award, according to the KLAS website.

The Julia Klauber Award is given out once a year to a librarian who shows outstanding and exceptional work in their daily duties, kindness towards staff and patrons, and remarkable community service.

“The annual Julie Klauber Award recognizes outstanding and dedicated library staff that work with KLAS in their daily job functions and provide exceptional service to their library and the community in the spirit of Julie Klauber,” states KLAS (the Keystone Library Automation System) in their press release.

All recipients of a KLAS award are eligible to attend the Annual KLAS Users’ Conference, with airfare and hotel included.

Tomlinson says this award will give her motivation as a librarian, “This award will motivate me to continue what I do for the talking book and braille library, its partners, and the community.”

Read more about the award on the KLAS website or read the press release below.

Milwaukee Public Library Staff Member Honored with National Library Service Award

Raleigh, North Carolina – July 13, 2023 – Keystone Systems and the Milwaukee Public Library

(MPL) are excited to announce Kim Tomlinson as the 2023 KLAS Klauber Award honoree.



Tomlinson, Collection Librarian, Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library (WTBBL), was

nominated for her service to the library, its patrons, and the greater community. A highlight of

Tomlinson’s service efforts is work to support the Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement (ABLE)

nonprofit organization.



Keystone Systems and the Julie Klauber Award Committee will recognize Tomlinson during an

award ceremony held as part of the opening session of the 2023 Keystone Library Automation

System (KLAS) Users’ Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, July 17. Zarina Mohd

Shah, WTBBL Library Services Manager, says, “Kim was nominated this year for her outstanding

work in serving our patrons and communities of Wisconsin and her contributions to her field.

Moreover, the well-deserved nomination recognizes Kim's efforts to ABLE in securing local

grants, particularly throughout the pandemic.” To support ABLE’s grant efforts, Tomlinson

diligently gathers and delivers valuable data including the number of WTBBL patrons in each

county, circulation numbers of a recorded local author from a specific county, and additional

statistics from sources such as the KLAS Readership and Circulation Report. Mohd Shah states,

“The number of local grants received with help from data compiled by Kim from KLAS makes it

possible for ABLE to offer their services.”



In response to word of her selection as this year’s award recipient Tomlinson says being honored

will mean one thing to her: “Motivation”. She continues, “This award will motivate me to continue

what I do for the talking book and braille library, its partners, and the community.”



“The collaboration between MPL and the WTBBL is critical to our ability to ensure fair and equal

access to library materials and resources,” said Joan Johnson, Library Director. “Kim exemplifies

a great spirit of dedication and inclusion and is an inspiration to everyone at the library and in the

Milwaukee community. We are very proud of her work and applaud the much-deserved

recognition she is receiving as a recipient of the Julie Klauber Award.” KLAS, The Keystone Library Automation System

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip