Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee LGBT Community Center searches for volunteers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
David McNew
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: A defiant fist is raised near an American flag at a vigil for the worst mass shooing in United States history on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, United States. A gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida early yesterday morning before suspect Omar Mateen also died on-scene. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)</p>
Milwaukee step closer to banning LGBTQ conversion therapy
Posted at 5:27 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 06:27:46-04

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is moving back to its former location at 315 W. Court Street, in Milwaukee's Schlitz Park neighborhood.

The center is hosting an information session about their upcoming move and is looking for volunteers to help.

Organizers say the biggest help is needed Friday, April 23.

You can sign up for the listening session here, and register as a volunteer for the move here.

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is dedicated to serving the needs of LGBTQ people and to making the Greater Milwaukee area safer and more inclusive.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku