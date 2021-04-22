Milwaukee LGBT Community Center searches for volunteers

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is moving back to its former location at 315 W. Court Street, in Milwaukee's Schlitz Park neighborhood.

The center is hosting an information session about their upcoming move and is looking for volunteers to help.

Organizers say the biggest help is needed Friday, April 23.

You can sign up for the listening session here, and register as a volunteer for the move here.

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is dedicated to serving the needs of LGBTQ people and to making the Greater Milwaukee area safer and more inclusive.

