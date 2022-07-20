He might be one of Milwaukee's most legendary athletes that you're not aware of.

Phil Higgins continues to play senior softball years after playing for Michael Bolton's Bombers in charity softball games against athletic legends, and appearing in one of the most historic softball broadcasts in history.

"ESPN, I can't even think of the year right now," Higgins says. "79? Somehow the league got a contract to be televised on cable TV, and nobody really knew what ESPN was. And at that time, I didn't even have cable, so what difference does it make, because I'm not going to see it. But yeah, the first live broadcast. We were it. Schlitz and the Bourbons. We were a trivia question. Michael Bolton saw me play. He liked what I did and asked me if I wanted to join his Bolton Bombers. And went on to play for him for seven years, traveling the country. The Jordan game. They were competitive. Magic Johnson, Tom Selleck, Mark Harmon. I mean these guys wanted to win and we sort of lucked out."

His score? 7-1.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "You beat them 7-1?"

"7-1 in Comiskey," Higgins says.

Allan asks, "You beat all these high level pro athletes and actors and competitive dudes 7-1?

"Yes we did. Yes, we did," Higgins says.

Allan asks, "That's gotta be a source of pride?"

"We figured we could beat 'em," Higgins says.

Higgins isn't slowing down. He is still winning national titles with the Handeland Flooring senior softball team.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip