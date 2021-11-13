Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended to Nov. 21

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents will now have until the end of the day Sunday, Nov. 21 to rake their leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW).

The extension provides residents an additional week to rake leaves into the street.

A late leaf drop in some areas led to the extension.

It takes two weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire city. After the final leaf pick-up cycle, equipment used for leaf collection is redeployed for the winter season assignments, such as snow and ice control, officials say/

If residents have leaves after pick-up, they can mulch their leaves on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center for composting.

DPW reminds residents that leaves, brush, and other yard waste are banned from landfills and can not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.

