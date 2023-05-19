Milwaukee leaders break ground on MLK Library Apartments

MILWAUKEE — The MLK Library on Locust and King Dr. in Milwaukee has been a foundational part of the Harambee neighborhood for the last 53 years. On Friday, community leaders broke ground on the site in preparation to lay a new foundation for the next five decades.

The project goes beyond recreating a space to gather knowledge and friends, it will also include 93 affordable apartment units.

"This project will provide all the trappings of a modern library. But more importantly, it will serve as a public forum for community engagement and center for learning and development for all ages and especially for our youth," said Milwaukee Public Library Director Joan Johnson.

The new library facility will feature state-of-the-art technology, public art installations, an updated collection of books and media as well as green energy features.

"We will also incorporate features in this new building to inspire us to reflect on the importance of Dr. King's legacy. And to remember the contributions and sacrifices made by him, his family, and the local and national African American leaders and their allies in the Civil Rights Movement," Johnson said.

The project is set to finish in the fall of 2024.

