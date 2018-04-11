Milwaukee lawmakers urge Ascension Health to reconsider potential cuts at inner city hospitals

Milwaukee lawmakers are hoping to pressure Ascension Healthcare to reconsider further cuts to inner city hospitals.

The move comes after the company recently announced cuts in services and jobs at St. Joseph's Hospital on the city's north side.

South side Alderman Bob Donovan is concerned a hospital in his district could be next.

"I'm also hearing that there are going to be similar cutbacks at St. Francis on the south side," said Donovan. "People who can least afford to lose healthcare... could be jeopardized by these cuts."

He's urging the company to meet with city leaders and for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to get involved. Barrett told TODAY'S TMJ4 that the healthcare issue in the city is at the top of his priority list.

"I'm concerned anytime we've got the removal of services from the central city of the City of Milwaukee," said Barrett.

The mayor will meet with the union representing nurses at St. Francis Wednesday.

Ascension Healthcare, which owns both St. Joseph and St. Francis did not return our request for comment.

The company recently took over Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare which also owns Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Downtown Milwaukee.