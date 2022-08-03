Milwaukee law enforcement and community come together for National Night Out in District 2

MILWAUKEE — National Night Out is a chance for community members to connect with law enforcement and other local resources in a fun and laid-back environment. Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 2 hosted its night out on Tuesday.

"It gives the community an opportunity to get to know officers and officers get a chance to meet the residents," said MPD officer Eliel Contreras.

There's also hope that these community nights will help prevent future crime in the community.

"Things like this keep children off the streets, it gives parents peace of mind to know that the children are safe," said Melody Johnson who was at the event with her family. "It gives kids more positivity to know there's things to do in the community than getting involved in bad activity,"

MPD District 2 has seen homicides more than double compared to this same time last year, according to MPD crime statistics. So far this year, there have been 17 homicides in the district.

"Us, as a police department, can't solve all of this violent crime alone," said District 2 captain Patrick Pajot. "We need help from everybody. The community is one part of it. Our community partners are another part of it, our faith-based groups here in the area are part. I think if we all work as a team and as a big family, we'll be able to help bring this violent crime down."

National Night Out in MPD District 2

MPD is hosting nights out throughout the month:

District 4 National Night Out

When: 8/3 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Evangel Assembly of God (9920 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224)

District 7 National Night Out

When: 8/9 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Harriet Tubman Park (4750 N 48th St., Milwaukee, WI 53218)

District 3 National Night Out

When: 8/10 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Johnsons Park (1919 W Fond Du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53205)

District 5 National Night Out

When: 8/22 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Clinton Rose Senior Center (3045 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212)

