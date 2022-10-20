Milwaukee Latino community reacts to USL pro soccer team announcement

MILWAUKEE — Standing on the future field of Milwaukee's pro soccer team in the soon-to-be Iron District, David Murguia remembers the lessons he's learned from the beautiful game.

"A lot of kids, including myself, grew up on soccer fields. Got that camaraderie and friendship and teamwork that grew on the soccer field," Murguia said.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Murguia now works at America Scores Milwaukee. The organization uses soccer to inspire kids to have healthy lifestyles and be engaged students.

Murguia see the future Milwaukee pro team being a point of pride for the city's Latino community, where fútbol is engrained in culture and tradition.

RELATED ARTICLE: Milwaukee's Iron District stadium to be home to USL Championship soccer club

"I think just having this spot in Milwaukee solidifies it and gives the Latino community something to look forward to and really expands the road map for Latino soccer players. It's just something to look forward to, kind of a new goal to accomplish," Murguia said.

Alvaro Garcia-Velez, the executive director of Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club, is excited about what having a pro team will mean for youth in the community.

"I think it's great, especially for our kids on the near south side for who soccer is so important. It's so important for the Latino community. So to have a facility and team that is so close in proximity to where they are, I think is going to be huge, it's going to be wonderful," Garcia-Velez said.

He says outreach and drawing in the Latino fan base will be important for the future soccer club to do in the city.

"Part of it is just getting out into the communities, having the players do festivals, jamborees in the communities," Garcia-Velez said. "And you have to start with the very little ones because those are the ones that are the most excitable and most excited to come to games."

Ultimately, he hopes soccer will touch every part of the Milwaukee community.

"I do think that the fan base will continue to grow, not only among Latinos but also non-soccer people who may wanna come down for a Saturday afternoon and see a professional soccer game," Garcia-Velez said.

