Milwaukee landmarks to light up purple to honor National Crime Victims' Rights Week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents, organizations, businesses and landmarks are going purple this week as part of a statewide recognition of National Crime Victims' Rights Week (NCVRW).

This year’s NCVRW is Sunday-Friday, April 24-30.

According to Marsy's Law for Wisconsin, the theme of this year’s NCVRW is, “Rights, access, equity, for all victims.” The theme focuses on the importance of helping crime survivors find justice by enforcing victims' rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all, Marsy's Law for Wisconsin said in a statement Tuesday.

The following landmarks around Wisconsin have joined in recognizing NCVRW by participating in the Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin Go Purple campaign:

Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee, will be lit April 24-30

Wisconsin Center District/MLKE Sign/Wells St. Tunnel, Milwaukee, April 24-30

Hoan Bridge, Milwaukee, Tuesday, April 26 (one day only)

Milwaukee City Hall, Milwaukee, April 24-30

Summerfest Main Gate, Milwaukee, April 24-30

Madison Municipal Building, Madison, April 24 (one day only)

Brown County Courthouse, Green Bay, April 24-30

Resch Expo Center, Green Bay, April 24-30

Downtown Green Bay Bridges, Green Bay, April 26 (one day only

