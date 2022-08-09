Watch Now
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon route now includes Hoan Bridge

Morry Gash/AP
Posted at 6:05 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 19:06:55-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon announced its new race course for their Oct. 2 race event will now include the Hoan Bridge.

Road construction forced a new design for the 2022 event. Organizers decided to showcase Milwaukee's iconic features.

The new course will begin at the Italian Community Center in Third War and go south through Walker's Point, Bay View, and Cudahy neighborhoods.

The new course will remain a Boston qualifier and is USATF certified.

The race will also feature a half marathon distance for the first time.

Registration is still open. Click to view the new course and register.

