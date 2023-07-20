Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon returns with new route in October

A big step forward for the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon! The city's public works committee gave a unanimous endorsement Wednesday to a new route for the race.

Last year's event was canceled just weeks from the start due to construction on the usual path from Grafton to Milwaukee.

This year, runners will start downtown and head south over the Hoan Bridge. The finish line is at the Summerfest grounds.

The Lakefront Marathon is set for Sunday, Oct. 1. To register for the 2023 race, click here.

