Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon kicks off this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The 40th annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon is kicking off this weekend on Oct. 3. The event is known as Wisconsin’s premier marathon, with more than 2,500 runners from across 46 states and six countries expected to participate.

The race, which has been a Boston Marathon qualifying event ever since its inception in 1981, is supported by local volunteers, with this year’s crew numbering around a thousand.

The marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. at Grafton High School in Ozaukee County, and concludes at the Summerfest grounds in downtown Milwaukee, right alongside Lake Michigan. The course runs for over 26 miles through the countryside and rural communities of southeast Wisconsin, and spectators are welcomed.

The race will be preceded on Oct. 2 by the Milwaukee Marathon Expo, a gathering at the UWM Union where runners pick up their registration paperwork and other gear. Masks are required at the expo, and hand sanitizer will be available at the aid stations throughout the marathon.

Prize money will be awarded to the top runners, and every participant who finishes within 6.5 hours will get an official time recorded. Head on over to their website here for more information.

The Milwaukee Marathon - a completely separate event - announced last week that it has canceled the event for 2021, citing logistics issues.

