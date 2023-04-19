Milwaukee Juneteenth Day Parade needs volunteers for 2023!

MILWAUKEE — This year's Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration needs your help putting the show together!

All you need to do is sign up on their website here. It's held all day on June 19, like every year.

The volunteer position is described as follows:



Assist with Juneteenth Parade and Street Festival logistics.

Assist Juneteenth vendors.

Greet Juneteenth attendees and pass-out vendor & attraction maps.

Set up tables, chairs and/or tents.

Greet attendees and answer questions.

Work with children in the Kid Zone and Teen Zone.

Manage the flow of the crowd.

Tear down tables and/or tents, please note that specific tasks may change depending on the event.

Juneteenth Day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the Civil War had ended, as well as the enslavement of black people.

TMJ4 News is proud to be broadcasting the parade live on Juneteenth online and on television, like we did in 2022.

Here are more details on the Juneteenth volunteer positions:

TIME REQUIRED

They are requesting a four-hour minimum of volunteerism.

QUALIFICATIONS

The ability to work independently and in a team setting. The ability to become knowledgeable about the history of Juneteenth and educational opportunities. Ability to tolerate inclement weather including humidity, heat, rain, cold, lightning and noise.

AGE REQUIREMENTS

Must be 16 years of age, experience working in customer service is beneficial, but not required.

TRAINING REQUIRED

A brief volunteer job training and Juneteenth history, will be available for volunteer's review.

LENGTH OF COMMITMENT

Special event day volunteers typically commit to a one-day event.

BENEFITS TO VOLUNTEER

Meet people who share a common interest in working in the community. Participants can use volunteer hours for community service requirements.

Juneteenth T-Shirt.

Great addition to your resume with your volunteer involvement!

