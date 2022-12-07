Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley to retire after 43 years

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel announced Tuesday that editor and regional editor of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin George Stanley will retire at the end of the year.

Stanley's retirement comes after 43 years in journalism. The 65-year-old spent most of his career in Wisconsin. According to his LinkedIn profile, Stanley has been editor of the Journal Sentinel since 2015 and managing editor since 1997. He joined the newsroom in 1989.

In Tuesday's announcement to the newsroom staff, Stanley said he made his decision after Gannet's announcement of additional cuts company-wide. Gannett, the Journal Sentinel's parent company, saw a $110 million net loss in 2022. The new round of layoffs will target 6% of staffers, which is nearly 200 of 3,440 workers.

Stanley was born in Laredo, Texas. His father worked in the paper industry and relocated his family to Green Bay, according to the Journal Sentinel. Stanley enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, and attending Packers games. He studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Stanley and his wife, Pam, have five children together. Their son, Greg Stanley, is a reporter in Minneapolis.

The Journal Sentinel says Stanley is hopeful an internal editor will succeed him.

