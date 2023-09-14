Milwaukee is the cleanest city in the U.S., study finds

MILWAUKEE — This may be a surprising one to you.

A new study finds that Milwaukee is the cleanest city in the United States when measuring sanitation-related 311 complaints.

Milwaukee had just 309 complaints linked to cleanliness conditions over the last year.

That's compared to 47,295 sanitary-related complaints in Baltimore - the dirtiest city in the country, the study found.

HouseFresh analyzed 12.3 million sanitation-related 311 complaints placed in the last 365 days.

They ranked the cities based on the number of sanitation-related complaints per 100,000 residents.

What cities follow Milwaukee, the cleanest in the USA? According to the study, Riverside, California is the 2nd cleanest city, followed by Philadelphia, Austin, San Francisco, Miami and then New York.

The study highlights Milwaukee as being affordable and clean.

"... If you’re a clean-conscious citizen with little patience for poorly kept neighborhoods, then you might feel more at home in the Midwest. With the smallest number of complaints per 100k population, the affordable city of Milwaukee is the cleanest in the U.S., with only 309 reports," according to HouseFresh.

However, MKE is not home to the cleanest ZIP code. That title belongs to Houston, where the 77546 ZIP code has just 19 sanitary-related complaints.

