Milwaukee is the 9th most polite city in the U.S., survey finds

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee ranked in the top 10 most polite cities in the United States, according to a recent survey.

Preply, a language learning app, surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. The survey found the most common rude behaviors are people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. Memphis, Tenn. ranked the highest in five common rude behaviors, which was the most of any city.

Preply asked respondents to rate the rudeness of the average resident of their own city on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the rudest.

The top three rudest U.S. cities were Philadelphia, Penn. (6.43/10), Memphis, Tenn. (6.05), and New York City, N.Y. (6/10). Las Vegas, Nev. (5.98/10) and Boston, Mass. (5.90/10) also topped the list.

According to Preply, 70% of respondents agreed with the statement "people who live in or around cities are ruder than people who live in rural areas.”

On the flip side, Austin, Tex. (3.91/10), San Diego, Calif. (4.17/10), and Fort Worth, Tex. (4.2/10) were ranked the top three most polite cities in America, according to their residents. Five of the most polite cities are in Texas.

Milwaukee ranks ninth on that list with an average rudeness score of 4.82 out of 10.

Preply says there is a noticeable lack of Northeastern cities on its most polite list.

Below are the top 15 most polite cities in the U.S.



Austin San Diego Fort Worth Nashville Indianapolis Chicago Columbus Oklahoma City Milwaukee Denver San Jose Portland El Paso San Antonio Dallas / Charlotte (tied)

Below are the top 15 rudest cities in the U.S.



Philadelphia Memphis New York City Las Vegas Boston Detroit San Francisco Washington D.C. Los Angeles Houston Phoenix Jacksonville Seattle Louisville

You can read the full report on Preply's website.

