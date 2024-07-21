"Milwaukee is back": Residents and businesses welcome visitors, busy summer ahead

MILWAUKEE — With Brady Street Fest and Northwestern Mutual’s Annual Conference happening this weekend, thousands of people are coming through Milwaukee.

As downtown returns to normal following the Republican National Convention (RNC), businesses and residents are thrilled to see the crowds.

“Today feels like a normal Saturday after a slow start to the week. Yesterday and today have been bouncing back better,” Angela Heglund, the assistant manager at Broadway Paper, said.

Kaylee Staral Angela Heglund is an assistant manager at Broadway Paper.

On average, Heglund said the business typically makes $1500 daily. During the four days of the RNC, she said they didn’t hit $1000.

“There were a couple of days where I was like ‘Is it worth it to be open?', Heglund questioned.

While the RNC brought in thousands of people across the country, other businesses told TMJ4 they had hoped for more RNC business.

On Brady Street, businesses and bartenders said they were shocked by the lack of people.

“I could accept not getting money out of the RNC, but to lose money? I lost several thousand dollars last weekend,” Hyacinth Nembhardt, the Owner of Concoctions, said.

Kaylee Staral Hyacinth Nembhardt (right) stands with her daughter (left). Hyacinth is the owner of Concoctions.

That’s why Nembhardt and Heglun are glad to see so many people back in town.

On Brady Street, hundreds were out enjoying live music, food, drinks, and vendors at Brady Street Fest Saturday.

Similarly, throughout downtown and beyond, financial associates with Northwestern Mutual are arriving in the city for the company’s 144th annual meeting.

A representative from Northwestern Mutual said they’re expecting nearly 11,000 people to visit, with guests staying at 35 hotels across Milwaukee, Brookfield, and Wauwatosa.

“For 41 years, we’ve come to Milwaukee and we love it,” Charlie Prothro, a conference attendee from Texas, exclaimed.

Kaylee Staral Charlie Prothro is from Texas and here for the 41st Northwestern Mutual Conference.

“These are our roots. Our family will eat at the restaurants and spend money at the local merchants. We love it here.”

Northwestern Mutual anticipates an economic impact of $19 million for the city.

The boost is something businesses said is much needed.

“I think the money that we made during Summerfest and the money we’re going to make from the Northwestern conference will even out what we did not make during the RNC,” Heglund said.

Kaylee Staral John Wash is a bartender at Malone's

With Brady Street Fest Saturday and the Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival just around the corner, other businesses shared excitement for the busy summer ahead.

“Today feels like a big win. I’m looking forward to that for the rest of the summer. Milwaukee is a great place to do business,” Nembhardt smiled.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error