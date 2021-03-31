Milwaukee Irish Fest will be held this summer, using hybrid format

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Irish Fest is on for 2021, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival will be held at Henry Maier Festival Park the third weekend in August: Friday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.

This year the festival will run for three days, compared to its normal four-day run.

The festival was canceled last year over COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers say they are working with the city of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Health Department and the State, and are also monitoring CDC guidelines in order to produce a safe outdoor festival.

“We are moving forward with preparations for our 40th festival,” said Mike Mitchell, Executive Director of CelticMKE, in a statement. “We’re going to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment. We will make any necessary adjustments to our operations and modify the layout to comply with regulations, restrictions, and recommendations put in place at the time of our festival."

The music lineup will be announced later this spring, with a program schedule to follow in the summer. It will be a hybrid festival, so organizers are also planning an exclusive, online Irish program for those who are unable to attend the festival in person.

