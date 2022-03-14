Milwaukee Irish Fest announces some of the acts playing this year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Irish Fest is confirming some of the acts playing at this year's festival, running Aug. 18-21 at Henry Maier Festival Park.
Organizers said until March 18, people can buy one general admission ticket at $23 and get one ticket free.
They also released the names of some of the groups playing the festival, listed below:
● Aoife Scott
● Boxing Banjo
● Clare Sands
● Colm Keegan
● Dervish
● The Drowsy Lads
● Eileen Ivers
● Enter the Haggis
● JigJam
● Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
● Red Hot Chilli Pipers
● Rory Makem & Donal Clancy
● Rum Ragged
● Scythian
● Shane Hennessy
● Skerryvore
● Socks in the Frying Pan
● We Banjo 3
