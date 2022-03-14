Milwaukee Irish Fest announces some of the acts playing this year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Irish Fest is confirming some of the acts playing at this year's festival, running Aug. 18-21 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Organizers said until March 18, people can buy one general admission ticket at $23 and get one ticket free.

They also released the names of some of the groups playing the festival, listed below:

● Aoife Scott

● Boxing Banjo

● Clare Sands

● Colm Keegan

● Dervish

● The Drowsy Lads

● Eileen Ivers

● Enter the Haggis

● JigJam

● Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

● Red Hot Chilli Pipers

● Rory Makem & Donal Clancy

● Rum Ragged

● Scythian

● Shane Hennessy

● Skerryvore

● Socks in the Frying Pan

● We Banjo 3

Head to their website here to learn more.

