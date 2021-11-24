Milwaukee inmate missing after walking away from work release.

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Department of Corrections say an inmate is missing after walking away from work release on Tuesday.
Officials say Demetrius Hooks went on break from his work release job around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and did not return. Hooks is a person in Department of Corrections care at Felmers Chaney Correctional Institution in Milwaukee.
Below is information on Hooks from the Department of Corrections:
Name: Demetrius Hooks
Year of Birth: 1991
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 153 lbs.
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Black
County of Conviction: Milwaukee
Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.