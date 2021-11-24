Milwaukee inmate missing after walking away from work release.

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Department of Corrections say an inmate is missing after walking away from work release on Tuesday.

Officials say Demetrius Hooks went on break from his work release job around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and did not return. Hooks is a person in Department of Corrections care at Felmers Chaney Correctional Institution in Milwaukee.

Below is information on Hooks from the Department of Corrections:

Name: Demetrius Hooks

Year of Birth: 1991

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 153 lbs.

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

County of Conviction: Milwaukee

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

