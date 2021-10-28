Milwaukee Housing Authority worker injured in shooting, alderman says

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Housing Authority worker was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting, Alderman Michael Murphy tells TMJ4 News.

The shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday near N. 48th St. and W. Fairmount Ave., according to a news release from police.

Police say the victim was in her car when an armed suspect approached with a gun. The worker drove off and the suspect shot at her as she drove away, leaving her with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they continue to seek an unknown suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip