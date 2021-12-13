Watch
Milwaukee hotel occupancy increases this December following sluggish Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — Hotel occupancy in Milwaukee is slowly improving, according to data analytics firm STR and our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The recent Thanksgiving holiday week was the U.S.’s highest week on record, although Milwaukee in particular was well below the average. The national hotel occupancy rate was 53%, while Milwaukee’s rate was 39.4%, falling from the previous week’s rate of 50.7%.

The national rate increased to 54.8% the week following Thanksgiving. In 2020, the Thanksgiving occupancy rate was 15%, while the week afterward was at 17.2%.

