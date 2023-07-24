Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative hits home run with annual fundraiser

FRANKLIN — Rain or shine, the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative’s (MHVI) annual fundraiser drew in crowds at the Milwaukee Milkmen baseball game Saturday night.

Founded in 2008, they are a nonprofit organization helping at-risk and homeless veterans in crisis. Every year, the group serves hundreds of veterans and their families.

“We’re there to meet the veterans when they’re in crisis, serve them, and keep them in the communities where they live,” Debbie Buchanan, Executive Director of MHVI, said.

Buchanan said, this year, the number of veterans seeking services across southeastern Wisconsin continues to grow.

“Just in the month of June, we had 167 veterans in crisis walk through our doors,” Buchanan explained. “We’ve doubled the number of veterans through our doors in the past six months.”

The organization offers a variety of services like an emergency food program, case management, and outreach services.

“The money raised will make sure we have food in our food pantry, secure donations when we need to, or pay for rent and vouchers for people in need,” Justin Sellers, on the nonprofit’s board of directors, said.

Through raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and donations at the game, they hope to raise $100,000.

For people at the ball game, seeing the support hit close to home. Corinne Whiting’s son and son-in-law are both Marines.

“People don’t always understand the disabilities that come afterward. My son had some and is no longer with us,” Whiting shared.

“I will always support my boys, every time. I love them.”

Organizers said they need additional funds to keep up with the demand as they serve veterans and their families. For more information, or to donate, you can visit their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip